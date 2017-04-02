Man Arrested For Jumping Into Denver Zoo Lion Enclosure

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly jumped into the Denver Zoo’s lion enclosure.
The Denver Police Department posted about it to Facebook, saying that “officers were dispatched to the Denver Zoo on a report of a disturbance.”
When the officers arrived, they learned that zoo security had already detained 34-year-old Matthew Swearingen for jumping into the lion exhibit.
According to the post, Swearingen actually made contact with one of the lions before jumping back out of the exhibit.
He was cited for criminal trespassing.