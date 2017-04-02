Latest Forecast: Another Wet, Chilly Spring Storm Arrives By Tuesday It will bring snow back into the mountains along with a chance for rain and snow in Denver and on the plains.

Avs Fall Flat On The Road To The WildThe Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and Mikko Koivu added a pair of assists to lead an attack in which 12 skaters notched at least one point as the Wild defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Sunday evening at Xcel Energy Center.