Latest Forecast: Another Wet, Chilly Spring Storm Arrives By Tuesday

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start off unsettled as a fast moving storm system crosses the central and southern Rockies.
It will bring snow back into the mountains along with a chance for rain and snow in Denver and on the plains.
The National Weather Service has already posted winter storm watches, warnings and advisories for much of the high country, including the higher foothills west of Denver.
As with any spring storm the track will be key as to how much of an upslope can develop along the Front Range.
