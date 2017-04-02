Country Music Hall Of Fame In Nashville Turns 50

April 2, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has turned 50.

The Tennessean reports the museum celebrated the anniversary Saturday with $1.50 admission, the same price as the museum’s opening day in 1967.

Live music and cupcakes were served up in the museum’s conservatory. Museum CEO Kyle Young was presented with a commemorative plaque in the shape of a giant record album.

gettyimages 653420818 Country Music Hall Of Fame In Nashville Turns 50

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debuts New American Currents Exhibition on March 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)

Young started as a ticket taker 41 years ago at the museum’s original location. He says “the main ingredient for our success is the very music we exist to uphold.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

