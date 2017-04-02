Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and her two children continued their road to recovery through the weekend after a vehicle driven by wanted fugitive Adam Fulford collided with their car.

Tara Hildebrand was driving a Subaru in Loveland Friday when Fulford crashed the vehicle he allegedly stole into them.

According to Rachel Hildebrand, Tara’s sister, only Tara’s son was released from the hospital. He suffered from a broken hand.

Both Tara and her daughter obtained several broken bones from the crash. As of Sunday, both were still receiving treatment at a hospital.

Rachel Hildebrand said Tara’s daughter underwent three surgeries. Her path to recovery included learning to get around in a wheel chair.

As for Tara, her injuries were so significant the family was not able to predict when she would be able to walk again. Tara’s injuries included a broken pelvic bone, cracks in neck vertebrate, and a broken wrist. Her daughter also obtained a broken wrist, two fractures in her jaw, and a broken hip.

The family was insured at the time of the crash. However, the medical bills have continued to pile with three individuals receiving treatment.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

Fulford, the suspect behind the incident, was arrested at the scene. He was accused of evading police the night before, shooting a taxi driver, and making a homemade explosive device.

A gun was recovered upon his arrest.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.