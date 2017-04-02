Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

April 2, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Adam Fulford, Loveland, Rachel Hildebrand, Tara Hildebrand

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and her two children continued their road to recovery through the weekend after a vehicle driven by wanted fugitive Adam Fulford collided with their car.

Tara Hildebrand was driving a Subaru in Loveland Friday when Fulford crashed the vehicle he allegedly stole into them.

adam fulford Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

Adam Fulford (credit: Larimer County)

According to Rachel Hildebrand, Tara’s sister, only Tara’s son was released from the hospital. He suffered from a broken hand.

Both Tara and her daughter obtained several broken bones from the crash. As of Sunday, both were still receiving treatment at a hospital.

Rachel Hildebrand said Tara’s daughter underwent three surgeries. Her path to recovery included learning to get around in a wheel chair.

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1110 Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

As for Tara, her injuries were so significant the family was not able to predict when she would be able to walk again. Tara’s injuries included a broken pelvic bone, cracks in neck vertebrate, and a broken wrist. Her daughter also obtained a broken wrist, two fractures in her jaw, and a broken hip.

The family was insured at the time of the crash. However, the medical bills have continued to pile with three individuals receiving treatment.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1680 Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

Fulford, the suspect behind the incident, was arrested at the scene. He was accused of evading police the night before, shooting a taxi driver, and making a homemade explosive device.

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1620 Mother, Child Remain Hospitalized After Fugitive Hits Them With Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

A gun was recovered upon his arrest.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia