10 Arrests So Far In Deaths Of 2 Colorado Teens

April 2, 2017 11:04 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A tenth person wanted in connection with the deaths of two Colorado teenagers has been arrested.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Endo “Sleepy” Velarde, 18, turned himself in Saturday. He is suspected of attempting to influence a public official and was also wanted on an unrelated charge.

Endo Velarde (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found March 12 along a rural road about 20 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County)

Authorities haven’t said how the teens died or released details about a possible motive.

The people arrested were wanted for a range of suspected crimes, including murder, robbery and kidnapping.

