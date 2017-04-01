Some Of The World’s Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – You can check out the work of some of the world’s greatest artists without going to a museum.
A unique exhibit is now on display at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
The collection includes works from artists including Picasso, Monet, Renoir, and Matisse. They belong to Dr. Morton Mower and his wife Tobia.
Mower is a professor of cardiology at the school. The couple began collecting art as an investment but now describe it as a passion they want to share with the Front Range.
“If you have an art collection and just keep it and don’t open your doors to anyone, what good is it? We love to show people the art and liberate it,” Mower said.
The works are in a gallery that’s inside the Bioethics and Humanities pavilion. The exhibit’s public opening was Saturday.
The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is free to visit.