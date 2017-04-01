Some Of The World’s Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

April 1, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Anschutz Medical Campus, Matisse, Monet, Morton Mower, Picasso, Renoir, University of Colorado, University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – You can check out the work of some of the world’s greatest artists without going to a museum.

A unique exhibit is now on display at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

anschutz art exhibit 6vo45764567r56 transfer copy Some Of The Worlds Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

anschutz art exhibit 6vo transfer copy Some Of The Worlds Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

The collection includes works from artists including Picasso, Monet, Renoir, and Matisse. They belong to Dr. Morton Mower and his wife Tobia.

Mower is a professor of cardiology at the school. The couple began collecting art as an investment but now describe it as a passion they want to share with the Front Range.

anschutz art exhibit 6vo tran8970870sfer Some Of The Worlds Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

anschutz art exhibit 6vo tr32453245435ansfer Some Of The Worlds Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

“If you have an art collection and just keep it and don’t open your doors to anyone, what good is it? We love to show people the art and liberate it,” Mower said.

The works are in a gallery that’s inside the Bioethics and Humanities pavilion. The exhibit’s public opening was Saturday.

anschutz art exhibit 6vo t54674567456ransfer Some Of The Worlds Greatest Artists Featured In Free Exhibit

(credit: CBS)

The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is free to visit.

