Latest Forecast: Brief Clearing Trend This Evening Ahead Of Next Storm

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Your Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a continued chance for light rain or snow showers through the early afternoon.
It will be much warmer and drier on the western slope today.
Colorado missed out on what could have been a big spring snowstorm, especially along the Front Range. That’s because the center of the storm went about 150-200 miles south, taking much of the energy with it.
Sunday will be a fairly quiet day around Colorado with just a few scattered rain or snow showers in the mountains.
A new storm will approach the area on Monday with another chance for rain and snow.
