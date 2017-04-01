2 Arrested In Connection With Hash Oil Explosion

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies have arrested two people in connection to an explosion in Lafayette in February.
Indiana Danaher faces several charges including arson and possession with intent to distribute. Sarah Trujillo is charged with processing or manufacturing marijuana.
The explosion blew a hole directly through the home and severely injured the two people.
Investigators say they found evidence of a marijuana grow and hash oil extraction in the home.
Unregulated hash oil extraction is a highly dangerous process. To get THC rich marijuana into an oil, the cooks use highly combustible butane where the margin for error is razor thin and the consequences for misuse can be deadly.
Both are out on bond.