Fire Breaks Out At Church Near Famous Broadmoor Hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battled a fire at a church in Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the fire broke out at the Broadmoor Community Church located on Lake Avenue and Old Broadmoor Road, east of the Broadmoor hotel just after 11 a.m.
People were inside the church when the fire broke out but everyone was able to get out safely.
Police have arrested Derric Cooper for starting the fire. According to police, Cooper started a warming fire in an alcove at the church to stay warm.
The church will be closed on Sunday for repairs.