Man Uses Mouth-To-Mouth CPR To Save Bear Cub, Gets Warning

SALEM, Oregon (CBS4) – A hiker received a warning after giving a bear cub mouth-to-mouth CPR and bringing it to a wildlife center.
According to CBS News, Corey Hancock was hiking when he came across the cub that looked nearly lifeless.
“His lips were blue. His eyes were open, but unmoving and hazy,” Hancock described in a lengthy Facebook post days after the rescue. “The rain was pouring down, drenching his belly. I might have seen a shallow breath.”
Hancock took the cub to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center in Salem.
Veterinarians said the cub was starving and dehydrated but has since recovered.
Since Hancock took the cub without knowledge the mother may have been nearby, police said a criminal citation wasn’t issued, but Hancock was warned about taking the bear. They recommend calling wildlife officers to respond.