Warrant Issued For Man In Son-In-Law’s Shooting Death

March 31, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Garfield County, Michael Francis Montgomery, Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in west-central Colorado are searching for a 45-year-old man in the shooting death of his son-in-law.

Michael Francis Montgomery is the subject of a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Lee Gallegos in Rifle. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said Gallegos died Wednesday evening of a gunshot wound to the head.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Montgomery is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has tattoos on both arms. A mug shot showed him with shoulder length brown hair, a receding hairline and a goatee. Court records indicate Montgomery was arrested last month on a felony drug charge.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.

