Police Search For Wanted Man, Shooting Suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins searched for a man wanted in several felony warrants who is also believed to have shot a taxi driver and stolen the cab while on the run from authorities.

It all started when police were called to the 800 block of East Drake Road in Fort Collins just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were trying to arrest Adam Keith Fulford of Loveland on several outstanding felony arrest warrants for controlled substances, firearms and other incidents.

Fulford, 36, ran from police and other officers arrived to search for him along with a K9 unit.

Officers searched the residence where Fulford was staying in the 800 block of East Drake Road and found firearms and suspicious devices belonging to Fulford.

The people living in that apartment building were evacuated as a precaution and the Larimer County Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the suspicious devices.

Police saw a taxi leaving the area and followed it as it traveled toward College Avenue, turned on College Avenue and ran a red light.

As police followed the taxi into Loveland on Highway 34, it continued north on North County Road 27 and east on West County Road 38E.

When the taxi reached Horsetooth Mountain Park, the driver jumped from the cab as it was still moving. The taxi driver had been shot and police say Fulford continued to drive the taxi.

The taxi driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop Fulford with spike strips on West County Road 38E west of Centennial Drive and about 8:38 p.m. Thursday.

Fulford crashed the taxi and ran away. Officers set up a perimeter and searched For Fulford around Horsetooth Reservoir.

Authorities suspended the search around 2:40 a.m. Friday but continue to follow leads until Fulford is in custody.

Police tell CBS4 that there was a two-vehicle crash at Eisenhower and Wilson in Loveland at 9 a.m. Friday but it was unclear whether Fulford was involved.

Fulford is described as 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, with a shaved head, blonde hair and facial hair.



Additional Information from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970 -416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.