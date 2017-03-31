Police Search For Suspect After Man’s Body Found

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sheridan police are searching for the person who killed Brandon Wright.

The body of Wright, 35, was found inside his home near Federal Boulevard and West Oxford Avenue on Thursday.

“About 5:15 p.m. a family member went over there to check on [Brandon] and found him inside the residence,” Sheridan Police Chief Mark Campbell said. “When officers got there, they looked at the scene and it looked a little bit suspicious.”

Friday, investigators ruled Wright’s death as a homicide.

“The cause of death appears to be some type of stab wound,” Campbell said. “There’s no forced entry to the residence that we know of.”

Henry Lopez works a few doors down from the murder scene and says the investigation isn’t surprising for the area.

“It’s becoming a little bit more dangerous down Federal,” Lopez said. “There’s kind of strange activity that comes around here.”

As they sweep Federal Boulevard for clues, Sheridan police remind residents the suspect is still out there.

“Be cautious, especially if you live in the area,” Campbell said. “If anybody sees anything suspicious in the area, please call us.”

Investigators hope surveillance video from business in the area will help them track down the suspect.

