Neighbors Say Shooting Victim Kept Them Safe

DENVER (CBS4)– Neighbors say a man took a bullet for them which helped keep the rest of the residents in the apartment complex safe during a robbery.

The man was just returning home at East 11th Avenue and Columbine Street early Thursday morning.

That’s when two men confronted him in the small entry way. They asked for full access to the apartment complex but the man would not let them inside.

“At that point in time, they robbed him and asked him for his money and his jewelry and he said, ‘Take it, take everything you want,'” said one resident of the complex who did not want to be identified.

“They proceeded to shoot him and the funny thing is they missed him and he shot his friend and then they shot again and they shot him in the arm,” she said.

The man suffered a fractured jaw and the bullet is still in his arm.

Police continue to search for the criminals.