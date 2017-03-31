Man Pleads Guilty To Wife’s Murder, Remains Located After 22 Years

March 31, 2017 2:34 PM
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man pleaded guilty to his wife’s murder on Friday, and also told authorities where he hid her remains, ending a 22-year mystery.

John Sandoval pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife’s 1995 death on Friday. He was immediately sentenced to 25 years in prison plus five years parole.

The remains of Tina Tournai were found under the grave of a WWII veteran at a cemetery.

Tournai disappeared in 1995 after meeting with Sandoval, her then estranged husband. The couple was married for three years before she went missing.

Sandoval was convicted in her death in 2010 but an appeals court threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial.

The guilty plea eliminates the need for a new trial.

