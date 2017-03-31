Girl Keeps Police Sergeant Company During Lonely Meal

HINGHAM, Mass. (CBS4) – A 4-year-old girl noticed a Massachusetts police officer eating dinner alone at a restaurant, and pulled up a chair to keep him company while eating.
Lillian came up and said “hi” and sat with Sgt. Steven Dearth at a Panera Bread on March 11.
The Hingham Police Department officer gave Lillian a junior police officer sticker. She asked the officer if they could have a play date in a few days.
The department released surveillance video of the meal, calling it “the best dinner date ever.”