Girl Keeps Police Sergeant Company During Lonely Meal

March 31, 2017 4:31 PM

HINGHAM, Mass. (CBS4) – A 4-year-old girl noticed a Massachusetts police officer eating dinner alone at a restaurant, and pulled up a chair to keep him company while eating.

Lillian came up and said “hi” and sat with Sgt. Steven Dearth at a Panera Bread on March 11.

The Hingham Police Department officer gave Lillian a junior police officer sticker. She asked the officer if they could have a play date in a few days.

The department released surveillance video of the meal, calling it “the best dinner date ever.”

