Fugitive Pulls Gun On CBS4 Photographer, Arrested After Chase

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted fugitive Friday morning after a chase through Larimer County. That suspect pulled a gun on a CBS4 photojournalist before he was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Adam Fulford of Loveland, was finally arrested on Friday morning after officers initially tried to take him into custody on several felony warrants on Thursday evening.

Fulford, 33, was arrested Friday morning after a police pursuit that ended in a crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland about 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies could not confirm that the black Toyota Prius driven by Fulford was stolen. Witnesses told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the vehicle was stolen.

Fulford was seen walking on Larimer County Road 38E along Horsetooth Reservoir and waving a gun at passing vehicles. One of those cars was driven by CBS4 photographer Eddie Castro.

Castro described the events that led to the chase, “Right when I came up to [Fulford], he turned the gun and put it to my window. I ducked down.”

He called for help as he drove away.

“He had the gun. He had it pointed at the car,” Castro said. “My head was down. I was afraid he was going to shoot my window out.”

Police pursued the Prius south on Taft Hill Road into Loveland. It struck another vehicle, a silver Subaru, at Eisenhower Boulevard.

A man who saw the crash said it was sudden.

“It was explosive. It was the grossest sound I ever heard,” said witness Eric Rollison.

Rollison took video of the crash on his iPhone as law enforcement made an arrest.

“The police were all over him,” Rollison said.

Deputies escorted the ambulance to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Fulford was in critical condition on Friday afternoon.

“We live in crazy times, with crazy people,” Rollison said.

It all started when police were called to the 800 block of East Drake Road in Fort Collins just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were trying to arrest Fulford on several outstanding felony arrest warrants for controlled substances, firearms and other incidents.

Fulford ran from police and other officers arrived to search for him along with a K9 unit.

Officers searched the residence where Fulford was staying in the 800 block of East Drake Road and found firearms and suspicious devices belonging to Fulford.

The people living in that apartment building were evacuated as a precaution and the Larimer County Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the suspicious devices.

Everyone was allowed to return home after the bomb squad cleared the scene.

Police saw a taxi leaving the area and followed it as it traveled toward College Avenue, turned on College Avenue and ran a red light.

As police followed the taxi into Loveland on Highway 34, it continued north on North County Road 27 and east on West County Road 38E.

When the taxi reached Horsetooth Mountain Park, the driver jumped from the cab as it was still moving. The taxi driver had been shot and police say Fulford continued to drive the taxi.

The taxi driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop Fulford with spike strips on West County Road 38E west of Centennial Drive and about 8:38 p.m. Thursday.

Fulford crashed the taxi and ran away. Officers set up a perimeter and searched For Fulford around Horsetooth Reservoir. That search was suspended just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Fulford was finally taken into custody after the chase and crash in Loveland on Friday morning.

