Fire At Retirement Community Likely Started On Stove

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire that damaged a retirement community complex in Golden likely started on the stove.
Neighbors tell CBS4 that a new tenant left a moving box on the burner and accidentally switched it on. That sparked the fire.
Someone living one floor above that unit smelled smoke and tried to put out the fire.
Firefighters say it spread to the rest of the unit and forced everyone to evacuate.
One person was treated at the scene but it is unclear whether it is related to the fire.
Investigators have not released an official cause of the fire.