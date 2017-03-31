Colorado Army Officer Drowns At U.S. Base At Guantanamo Bay

8 More Arrested During Investigation Of Double MurderPolice have arrested more people during the investigation into the double murder of two teenagers in El Paso County.

Things To Know About Colorado Budget BillColorado's Republican-led Senate this week sent a $28.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to the Democratic-led House. The bill mirrors the recommendations of the bipartisan Joint Budget Committee, which drafted the budget after eliminating a $700 million gap.

Air Force Academy Graduate Named Colorado Adjutant GeneralThe new commander of Colorado's National Guard is Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, a combat pilot and a 1984 graduate of the Air Force Academy.