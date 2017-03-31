Coding School Moves Toward Standardized Results Reporting

DENVER (CBS4) – The demand for software developers is on the rise, now there’s an effort to standardize results reporting so prospective students can compare and contrast the many different schools.

“I just felt like I was in a dead end career,” said Jasmin Hudacsek, one of the many American workers who are retraining and changing careers.

Hudacsek decided to sign up for a coding “boot camp.”

“I always loved computers, coding and I had been teaching myself online for a couple of years, but I really wanted that in-person instruction,” Hudacsek explained.

Finding a program with proven results was no easy task.

“There were a lot of gimmicky code schools out there,” Hudacsek said.

She settled on Turing School of Software and Design.

“One of our core values is transparency reporting and being truthful and straightforward with the results that we see from our students,” said Jeff Casimir, the founder and CEO of Turing School.

Turing offers a seven month coding “boot camp” at a cost of about $20,000. Classes fill up fast because demand in the industry is so high.

“Nationwide you see hundreds of thousands of open positions for software developers,” Casimir explained.

Turing reports that 72-percent of its students find a full time job in the field within six months of graduating. The school has voluntarily tracked graduation and placement data for the past two-years. It’s now setting the standards of comparison for other schools.

“I think it’s critically important to be truthful and upfront with our customers who are our students and if we’re not able to deliver the jobs, the quality, the salary that we set out, that we promised them at the beginning then we are doing the wrong thing,” Casimir told CBS4.

At such a high cost, Hudacsek wanted to make sure she got the most bang for her buck. She feels she made the right choice.

“I’m in a brand new career, and I have a whole new life ahead of me with no end in sight,” Hudacsek said.

Turing School has joined the Council on Integrity Results Reporting which standardizes graduation and job placement data for similar programs.

