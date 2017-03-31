Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

March 31, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Alander Jordon Wilson, Alander Wilson, Alexandra Marie Romero, Angelita Prado, Carlos Daniel Meza, Carlos Meza, Colorado Springs, Coronado High School, Derek Greer, Diego Chacon, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff, Endo Velarde, Fountain, Gustavo Marquez, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, Natalie Partida, Tink

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have arrested yet another suspect in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers and are still looking for one more suspect wanted in relation to the double murder.

Carlos Meza was arrested on Friday after deputies with El Paso County found him along Fountain Creek’s bank, hiding under a log.

carlos meza from epcso Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Carlos Meza aka Tink (credit: El Paso County)

Meza, who goes by the name Tink, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender which stems from the investigation into the double murder of double murder of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County)

Earlier this week, Angelita Prado, 21, was arrested on kidnapping charges related to the double murder.

angelita prado from epcso Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Angelita Prado (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Alander Jordon Wilson, 43, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to influence a public official in connection with the case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

alander jordon wilson from epcso Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Alander Jordon Wilson (credit: El Paso Sheriff’s Office)

A passerby found Greer, 15, and Partida, 16, dead on the side of a road near Fountain earlier this month.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County)

The sheriff’s office is still looking for Endo Velarde, 17, who goes by the name Sleepy. He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and weight approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

endo velarde epcso Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Endo Velarde (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Those who knew them say that Greer and Partida were best friends. Both were students at Coronado High School.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects last Friday and into Saturday morning in Colorado Springs:

double murder arrests 1 Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Diego Carlos Chacon (credit: El Paso County)

double murder arrests 4 Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Joseph Arthur Rodriquez (credit: El Paso County)

double murder arrests 3 Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo (credit: El Paso County)

Diego “Casper” Chacon, 18, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, and Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse.

double murder arrests 2 Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Alexandra Marie Romero Diego Carlos Chacon (credit: El Paso County)

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, is charged with second degree kidnapping and accessory.

A SWAT team honed in on a residential area near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue last Friday in the arrest of Chacon.

Deputies made the arrests with the help of the Colorado Springs Tactical Dispatch Unit.

Authorities arrested suspect, Gustavo Marquez, 19, earlier this week.

gustavo marquez Another Arrested In Teen Double Murder Case, Search For 1 More

Gustavo Marquez (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said that she could not reveal details behind how the murders happened or what led up to the arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia