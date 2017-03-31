8 More Arrested During Investigation Of Double Murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested more people during the investigation into the double murder of two teenagers in El Paso County.
While conducting a search warrant in connection with the murders of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people on unrelated charges.
The group was arrested at a home on Yellowstone Road in Colorado Springs.
A passerby found Greer, 15, and Partida, 16, dead on the side of a road near Fountain earlier this month.
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the double murders and the search continues for two more.
Those who knew them say that Greer and Partida were best friends. Both were students at Coronado High School.