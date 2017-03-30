Video Of Kids Pleading For Kidney Donor For Mom Goes Viral

March 30, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Diana Zippay, Kidney Donation

PITTSBURGH (CBS4) – A video of a brother and sister pleading for a new kidney for their mom has gone viral.

Tobias, 4, and sister Bailey, 8, hold up signs throughout the video asking for help.

Their mother, Diana Zippay, has a genetic disorder and only a kidney from someone who is not a relative can save her.

“I am hoping and praying so hard, and this has really taken off, and we just hope enough people respond and we get the match we need,” Zippay told CBS Pittsburgh.

If you would like more information about kidney donation, contact the Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania at 412-359-4441.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia