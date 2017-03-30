Video Of Kids Pleading For Kidney Donor For Mom Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH (CBS4) – A video of a brother and sister pleading for a new kidney for their mom has gone viral.
Tobias, 4, and sister Bailey, 8, hold up signs throughout the video asking for help.
Their mother, Diana Zippay, has a genetic disorder and only a kidney from someone who is not a relative can save her.
“I am hoping and praying so hard, and this has really taken off, and we just hope enough people respond and we get the match we need,” Zippay told CBS Pittsburgh.
If you would like more information about kidney donation, contact the Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania at 412-359-4441.