UND Standout Tyson Jost Signs With Avs

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — University of North Dakota freshman hockey forward Tyson Jost is leaving for the professional ranks.
Jost has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and will join the club for the rest of the season.
Colorado chose Jost in the first round of the 2016 draft, 10th overall. The native of Alberta, Canada, had 16 goals and 19 assists this past season.
Jost will be the 22nd UND alumnus to play in the NHL this season, the most in school history.
