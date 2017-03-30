Latest Forecast: Next Storm Taking Aim At Colorado, Foothills Will Get Pounded

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for an official total of 0.25″ of rain in Denver Tuesday and Wednesday has moved far enough away to completely loose its influence on Colorado’s weather. And the next storm isn’t close enough yet to have much of an impact. And therefore Thursday will be a relatively quiet weather day with warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

The next storm was spinning over Nebraska early Thursday and as it moves southeast, clouds will increase over the Front Range Thursday evening. Isolated showers may develop through Friday morning before steady rain develops late in the day Friday. It will also be much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

As the colder air arrives, the rain will change to snow for all of us along the I-25 corridor Friday night. The exact amount of snow you see in your neighborhood will largely depend on when the transitions occurs. But generally speaking, we expect 3-9 inches of heavy, wet, “spring style” snow in the metro area with the higher amounts over the western and southern suburbs.

The foothills (locations between 6,000 and 9,000 feet in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties) will see significantly higher amounts of snow with this storm. In fact, many foothill areas could be measuring snow in feet!

In the mountains (locations above 9,000 feet), snowfall will be less than the foothills but amounts will still exceed 10 inches at many of the ski resorts. The ski areas in southwest Colorado including Telluride and Purgatory will see the highest amounts (over 18″ possible).

Saturday will be even colder than Friday with highs struggling to reach 40° in Denver. But since we’ll still climb above freezing, the snow will likely change back into rain before ending by Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer. It will be a far better day for traveling.

And yes, we’re tracking yet another storm for the middle of next week. As of now it appears the main impacts will be Monday night into Tuesday. Snow amounts could be even higher in some areas than what we see Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.