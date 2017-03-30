‘Kombucha’ Breweries Popping Up In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A drink that’s been around for centuries is gaining popularity with promises of improving your health.
“Kombucha” breweries are popping up now in Colorado.
The bittersweet tea is fermented with a culture of bacteria and yeast.
The pieces floating in the bottle are living organisms similar to probiotic cultures found in yogurt.
Though not proven medically, the fizzy drink is said to offer better digestion and a stronger immune system.
The Kombucha market is projected to reach $1.8 billion globally by 2020, which is up from $600 million in 2015.