‘Kombucha’ Breweries Popping Up In Colorado

March 30, 2017 11:15 AM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A drink that’s been around for centuries is gaining popularity with promises of improving your health.

“Kombucha” breweries are popping up now in Colorado.

kombucha craze 6vo frame 32 Kombucha Breweries Popping Up In Colorado

The bittersweet tea is fermented with a culture of bacteria and yeast.

The pieces floating in the bottle are living organisms similar to probiotic cultures found in yogurt.

kombucha craze 6vo frame 873 Kombucha Breweries Popping Up In Colorado

kombucha craze 6sotvo transfer frame 650 Kombucha Breweries Popping Up In Colorado

Though not proven medically, the fizzy drink is said to offer better digestion and a stronger immune system.

The Kombucha market is projected to reach $1.8 billion globally by 2020, which is up from $600 million in 2015.

