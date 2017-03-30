K9 That Had Life-Threatening Surgery Is ‘Back At Work And Making Busts’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite a life-threatening medical emergency just a few weeks ago, K9 Yago is back out on the streets stopping the bad guys.
In the end of February, Fort Collins Police Service’s K9 Yago underwent multiple surgeries for a benign tumor on his hip and problems with his intestines.
“I was scared for his life for three, or four days there,” his handler, Officer Brett Dollar, said. “The signs of shock were obvious. His lips were pale. It was really creepy, his lips were cold.”
But now, at the end of March, “Yago is already back at work & making busts” the department tweeted Thursday.
Good boy, Yago!