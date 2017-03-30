K9 That Had Life-Threatening Surgery Is ‘Back At Work And Making Busts’

March 30, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County, Yago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite a life-threatening medical emergency just a few weeks ago, K9 Yago is back out on the streets stopping the bad guys.

In the end of February, Fort Collins Police Service’s K9 Yago underwent multiple surgeries for a benign tumor on his hip and problems with his intestines.

“I was scared for his life for three, or four days there,” his handler, Officer Brett Dollar, said. “The signs of shock were obvious. His lips were pale. It was really creepy, his lips were cold.”

But now, at the end of March, “Yago is already back at work & making busts” the department tweeted Thursday.

Good boy, Yago!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia