Gov. Hickenlooper Signs Bill Authorizing Fallen Heroes Memorial

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill authorizing fundraising for the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial.
If it’s successful the memorial will be built at Veteran’s Park on the west side of the Capitol between Lincoln and Broadway.
It will honor every U.S. soldier killed in action since World War I.
“Colorado is making a statement that we honor our veterans, we honor those who pay the ultimate sacrifice with this memorial,” said Rebecca Kim, Chair of the Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund.
The memorial will cost $250,000. So far, $50,000 have been raised. To donate, visit coloradofallenheroesmemorial.org.