Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Building

BROCKTON, Mass. (CBS4) – Compelling video shows two firefighters rescuing an 82-year-old man from the third floor of an apartment engulfed in flames.
A passerby saw the flames and called firefighters.
The man was carried down a ladder from his third floor porch. He is alive, though badly burned.
Five firefighters were hurt during the rescue. One is being treated at a hospital.
“This was a dramatic rescue under severe fire conditions,” said Brockton Fire Dep. Chief Charles Davis. “The fire was blowing out of that apartment and they made entry and pulled him out.”
Davis has a son on the fire department who carried the elderly man to safety and is one of several firefighters with minor injuries.
No word on what caused the fire.