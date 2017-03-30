Dog Park Prepares For Shut Down

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman considered the founder of Evergreen’s Elk Meadow Dog Park will start to prepare for it to shut down by pulling a sign in memory of her son.
Jefferson County Open Space has decided the entire off-leash park needs to close because of health concerns.
The space has been effected by people who have failed to clean up after their dogs.
The park will close Tuesday, and is likely to be three years before it reopens, if they do.
Judi Quackenboss helped get the park going.
She will remove plaques Thursday that memorialize her late son, John, who died in a plane crash in 2000.