Do You Qualify To Have Your Snow Gear Replaced?

March 30, 2017 9:34 AM
By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – If you have become a victim of theft of your snow sport gear you may qualify to have the items replaced under a little known program.

In Summit, Lake, Clear Creek and Eagle County, the district attorney has created a $100,000 fund to replace stolen items.

Breckenridge resident Hanni Bernhart had her snowboard swiped off her car in a trailhead parking lot earlier this year. She didn’t know about the new program, until CBS4 alerted her to it.

“It’s awesome, this has been such a bummer and that would be great if I could get it replaced.”

The program uses funds from a past criminal conviction where there were several victims investigators couldn’t find so they created the fund to give back to other victims. But the money won’t last forever.

District attorney Bruce Brown says they want to make things right.

“We don’t want anyone’s vacation ending in people having to come to the police department to file a claim because you got your snowboard and ski stolen,” Brown said.

Hundreds of stolen ski and snowboard gear reports filed every year at mountain resorts.

If you are a victim you have to have your police report and some sort of proof of the items that were stolen before you can file your claim with the District Attorney’s Office.

LINK: File A Claim

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

