Disabled Vets In Snowmass For Largest Of Its Kind Event

March 30, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, Pitkin County, Skiing, Snowmass

SNOWMASS, Colo. (CBS4) – The largest event of its kind is happening Snowmass.

The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic has welcomed nearly 400 disabled veterans from across the country and all branches of service.

disabled vets snowmass 6vo transfer frame 0 Disabled Vets In Snowmass For Largest Of Its Kind Event

(credit: Adaptive Sports)

Approximately a third of them are first-time participants.

Their disabilities include amputations, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and more, but that’s not stopping them from getting out on the slopes.

disabled vets snowmass 6vo transfer frame 266 Disabled Vets In Snowmass For Largest Of Its Kind Event

(credit: Adaptive Sports)

The vets are getting the opportunity to participate in a number of activities, including skiing.

The clinic runs through Friday.

LINK: Adaptive Sports – U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs Clinic Photos

