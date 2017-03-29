Ice Cream Shop Owner Accused Of Sexual Assault Turns Self In

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact and sexual assault turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Scott Roy was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Scott Roy (credit: Boulder Police Department)

Roy appeared in court on Wednesday for his first advisement Wednesday afternoon.

Officers believe the crimes occurred against some employees at Boulder Ice Cream, where Roy was a co-owner, and possibly at a local farmer’s market.

“For more than a year our investigators have been working diligently on a case that involves multiple women that are Spanish-speaking only, that have a questionable work status,” Boulder police spokesperson Shannon Cordingly said in December.

(credit: CBS)

He has multiple misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact charges pending, as well as three felony sexual assault counts pending.

Roy is being led on a $50,000 bond.

