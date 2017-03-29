Romo To The Broncos? Texans? Maybe Not

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a new option emerging in the Tony Romo saga.
According to an article tweeted by the NFL, “both CBS and Fox have expressed interest in hiring the quarterback as a football analyst for next season, and he’s mulling offers from them.”
According to the article, the Broncos remain comfortable with their current quarterback situation.
“Until they are not.”
“Television could solve Romo’s problem before it gets ugly, allowing him to retire and jump head first into the next phase of his career. There is little doubt he would shine in the booth.”