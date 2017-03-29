Romo To The Broncos? Texans? Maybe Not

March 29, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Tony Romo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a new option emerging in the Tony Romo saga.

According to an article tweeted by the NFL, “both CBS and Fox have expressed interest in hiring the quarterback as a football analyst for next season, and he’s mulling offers from them.”

According to the article, the Broncos remain comfortable with their current quarterback situation.

“Until they are not.”

“Television could solve Romo’s problem before it gets ugly, allowing him to retire and jump head first into the next phase of his career. There is little doubt he would shine in the booth.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia