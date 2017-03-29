Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

March 29, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Congo, Kidnapping, Michael Sharp, United Nations, University of Denver

KINSHASA, DR Congo (CBS4) – The body of an American with ties to Colorado has been found dead.

Police say the body of Michael Sharp, as well as two others, were found Monday.

Sharp was on a mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the United Nations before he was captured.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 222 Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

Michael Sharp (credit: CBS)

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 1116 Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

(credit: CBS)

Friends and family held a vigil for him two weeks ago at the University of Denver hoping for his safe release.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 34 Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

(credit: CBS)

Sharp disappeared with a Swedish UN expert and their interpreter.

The group was looking into alleged human rights violations the army and local militia groups may have caused.

congo kidnapping 10pkg transfer frame 1214 Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

Michael Sharp (credit: CBS)

