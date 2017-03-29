Man With Ties To Denver Found Dead In Congo

KINSHASA, DR Congo (CBS4) – The body of an American with ties to Colorado has been found dead.
Police say the body of Michael Sharp, as well as two others, were found Monday.
Sharp was on a mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the United Nations before he was captured.
Friends and family held a vigil for him two weeks ago at the University of Denver hoping for his safe release.
Sharp disappeared with a Swedish UN expert and their interpreter.
The group was looking into alleged human rights violations the army and local militia groups may have caused.