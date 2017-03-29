Latest Forecast: Storms Surround Colorado, The Next One Arrives Friday

March 29, 2017 7:45 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After more than quarter of a inch of rain in most neighborhoods along the Front Range Wednesday morning, drier weather will return by Wednesday afternoon. All winter storm warnings and advisories have been canceled for the metro area.

Gradual clearing will result in at least limited sunshine Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s around Denver and Boulder. Mid and upper 50s are possible around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

Dry weather will be found almost statewide for Wednesday night and Thursday. The only exception will be in the mountains where a very isolated snow shower may develop.

Snow will return to the mountains Thursday night as another Pacific storm system arrives. Periods of snow will continue in the high country through Saturday with winter driving conditions present virtually the entire time.

Once the precipitation reaches Denver and the Front Range late Friday, it will be rain. A change to snow is expected Friday night and snow is very likely in the metro area through at least the morning on Saturday. Some weather models are suggesting more than 6 inches of heavy, wet snow for the metro area by midday Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and warmer and therefore the far better day for outdoor activities this weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

