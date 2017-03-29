Governor Reacts To Trump’s Executive Order

March 29, 2017 10:02 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Hickenlooper issued a statement after President Trump signed an executive order ending many of President Obama’s efforts to curb global warming.

President Trump signed the order Tuesday at the Environmental Protection Agency, calling for the start of a new era in American energy.

“The action I’m taking today will eliminate federal overreach, restore economic freedom, and allow our companies and our workers to thrive, compete, and succeed on a level playing field,” the president said.

US President Donald Trump (C) speaks before signing the Energy Independence Executive Order at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Headquarters in Washington, DC, March 28, 2017, with Vice President Mike Pence (L). (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Governor Hickenlooper responded, saying “we will keep building a clean energy future that creates Colorado jobs, improves our health and addresses the harmful consequences of a changing climate.”

The order will mandate a review of the clean power plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal fire power plants. It also lifts a moratorium on new coal leases on federal land.

 

