Gov. Hickenlooper Says Colorado Will Still Pursue Clean Energy

March 29, 2017 2:44 PM
DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says the state will keep pursuing affordable clean energy despite President Donald Trump’s order eliminating many restrictions on fossil fuels production.

Hickenlooper said Wednesday the state has already met air quality goals set by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan, which is under challenge in the courts and could be weakened or rescinded under Trump’s directive.

The plan requires states to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Hickenlooper says a clean environment is important to Colorado residents and to the state’s tourism industry.

The governors of California, New York, Oregon and Washington also criticized Trump’s order. Some said they’ll aggressively pursue policies to counter climate change.

The governors of Nebraska and Wyoming say they support the president’s order.

Legal challenges have already been filed to parts of Trump’s order.

