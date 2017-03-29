Frozen Animals Found In Colorado Reservoir

GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fishermen have discovered mountain lion and a mule deer carcasses frozen in the icy waters at Blue Mesa Reservoir.
The lion appears to have fallen through thin ice along with the deer, trapping both of them.
It has been a long cold winter, especially in that region of the state this year.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they are aware of the find.
