Frozen Animals Found In Colorado Reservoir

March 29, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Blue Mesa Reservoir, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

By Matt Kroschel

GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fishermen have discovered mountain lion and a mule deer carcasses frozen in the icy waters at Blue Mesa Reservoir.

The lion appears to have fallen through thin ice along with the deer, trapping both of them.

It has been a long cold winter, especially in that region of the state this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they are aware of the find.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

