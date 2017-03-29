Denver Zoo Welcomes Kea Hatchling

March 29, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, Kea, Scarlet

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has welcomed a kea, a large and vulnerable species of parrot.

The female chick, Scarlet, actually hatched in the beginning of February, and has been hand-reared by zookeepers since.

denver zoo kea1 Denver Zoo Welcomes Kea Hatchling

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“Scarlet’s arrival is special as she increases the North American zoo population to only 28 keas, 14 of which are female,” the Zoo said in a news release. “Zookeepers have taken extra steps to assure her continued well-being.”

Scarlet’s hatching is a bit of a rare occasion, as the kea can be very difficult to breed.

denver zoo kea3 Denver Zoo Welcomes Kea Hatchling

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“Denver Zoo’s zookpers were diligent, though, and after thorough research, designed a large nest box, with a tunnel entrance, that finally encouraged Scarlet’s mother, Anna, to breed with her mate, Sorento, resulting in four eggs.”

Of those eggs, only the one hatched.

This is the first chick for both Anna and Sorento, who are originally from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and the San Diego Zoo, respectively.

denver zoo kea2 Denver Zoo Welcomes Kea Hatchling

(credit: Denver Zoo)

