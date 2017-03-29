Crayola To Retire A Color On National Crayon Day

March 29, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Crayola, National Crayon Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Friday is National Crayon Day and Crayola says it will mark the occasion by retiring one of its colors.

Crayola says the announcement revealing which color is getting retired will be livestreamed on Facebook on Friday morning.

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn’t be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia