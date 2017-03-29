Storm Chaser With Colorado Ties Dies, But Not From A Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who grew up in Colorado is one of three weather chasers killed in a head-on collision.

Corbin Jaeger of Castle Rock was killed Tuesday while chasing a tornado in Spur, Texas.

Police say Weather Channel storm chasers Kelley Williamson and Randall Yarnall were also killed after Williamson ran through a stop sign and collided with Jaeger’s Jeep.

“Some of the people say, ‘You’re crazy,’ and the other half says, ‘I want to go with you,'” Williamson said in a prior on-camera interview.

Friends told CBS4 Jaeger grew up near Castle Rock, graduated from Douglas County High School, and moved to Arizona to follow his passion, but always held Colorado close to his heart.

“He just loved the state, he loved Colorado, he loved chasing there, and he loved the landscape,” said fellow storm chaser, and friend, Bryan Snider. “He even talked about moving back at some point.”

As a MadWX Chasing member, Jaeger’s last Facebook post before the deadly crash was, “Big hail in the plans for today, hopefully a tornado as well. – Corbin.”

“We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved,” the Weather Channel said in a statement.

At just 25 years old, fellow storm chasers say Jaeger was wise beyond his years.

“I know that Corbin would be smiling down on all of us right now, knowing how big of an impact he had on our community,” Snider said.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Jaeger’s family pay for funeral expenses.