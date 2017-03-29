Convicted Arsonist Learns His Fate For Car Fire That Spread To Duplex

March 29, 2017 9:30 PM
By Stan Bush

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of starting a fire at a duplex in Lakewood appeared in court on Wednesday to learn his sentence.

A judge sentenced Christopher Magana, 27, to 14 years in prison.

Magana was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and arson after an incident last April where he set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire on West 5th Avenue in Lakewood.

The fire spread to the family home that had 14 people inside. No one was seriously injured. Magana fled the scene to his mother’s house in Aurora and was arrested the next day.

The victims and prosecutors hoped Magana would receive a longer sentence.

After the hearing the victims and Magana’s family were seen arguing in the parking lot of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

In court Magana’s attorneys indicated they would appeal the sentencing.

