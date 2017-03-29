Convicted Arsonist Learns His Fate For Car Fire That Spread To Duplex A man accused of starting a fire at a duplex in Lakewood appeared in court on Wednesday to learn his sentence.

Teen Double Murder Case: 7 Now In Custody, Search Still On For 2 MoreAuthorities have arrested yet another suspect in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers and are still looking for another two people wanted in relation to the double murder.