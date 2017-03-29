Teen Double Murder Case: 7 Now In Custody, Search Still On For 2 More

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have arrested yet another suspect in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers and are still looking for another two people wanted in relation to the double murder.

Angelita Prado, 21, was arrested on Wednesday on kidnapping charges related to investigation of the double murder of Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

Alander Jordon Wilson, 43, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to influence a public official in connection with the case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found Greer, 15, and Partida, 16, dead on the side of a road near Fountain earlier this month.

Authorities are still searching for Carlos Daniel Meza, who goes by the name Tink. He’s wanted on weapons charges related to the double murder. Meza is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday night the sheriff’s office released a statement saying that they’re also looking for Endo Velarde, 17, who goes by the name Sleepy. He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and weight approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Those who knew them say that Greer and Partida were best friends. Both were students at Coronado High School.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects last Friday and into Saturday morning in Colorado Springs:

Diego “Casper” Chacon, 18, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, and Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse.

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, is charged with second degree kidnapping and accessory.

A SWAT team honed in on a residential area near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue Friday in the arrest of Chacon.

Deputies made the arrests with the help of the Colorado Springs Tactical Dispatch Unit.

Authorities arrested suspect, Gustavo Marquez, 19, earlier this week.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said that she could not reveal details behind how the murders happened or what led up to the arrests.