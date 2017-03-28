Yet Another Arrest Made In Connection With Murder Of 2 High School Students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have arrested yet another suspect in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers.

Alander Jordon Wilson, 43, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to influence a public official in connection with the case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, dead on the side of a road near Fountain earlier this month.

Those who knew them say that Greer and Partida were best friends. Both were students at Coronado High School.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects last Friday and into Saturday morning in Colorado Springs:

Diego “Casper” Chacon, 18, Joseph Arthur Rodriquez, 18, and Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo, 20, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse.

Alexandra Marie Romero, 20, is charged with second degree kidnapping and accessory.

A SWAT team honed in on a residential area near Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue Friday in the arrest of Chacon.

Deputies made the arrests with the help of the Colorado Springs Tactical Dispatch Unit.

Authorities arrested a fifth suspect, Gustavo Marquez, 19, earlier this week.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said that she could not reveal details behind how the murders happened or what led up to the arrests.