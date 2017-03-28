Proposal Would Put Hollywood-Style Sign On Pittsburgh

March 28, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Hollywood, Lamar Advertising, Pittsburgh, Scenic Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (CBS4) – Pittsburgh could be turning Hollywood.

Scenic Pittsburgh, a local non-profit, according to CBS Pittsburgh, is proposing to place a sigh on Mt. Washington with Hollywood-like lettering.

The proposed sign would replace a current, and controversial, black and yellow Sprint sign.

The group is asking Lamar Advertising, who owns the current billboard, to donate or sell the property.

Scenic Pittsburgh director Mike Dawida says that the proposal “does not identify commercial activities, it doesn’t sell beer, it doesn’t sell chipped ham. It’s there to just tell everybody, ‘this is a beautiful place and this is where you want to come and see.'”

