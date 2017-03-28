Postal Service Worker Accused Of Faking Cancer, Taking More Than 100 Days Off Work

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Postal Service employee is accused of lying about having cancer in order to claim more than 100 days of sick leave and be allowed to work from home.

According to the Department of Justice, Caroline Zarate Boyle, 59, of Highlands Ranch was indicted last week for allegedly using a forged writing to defraud the United States.

“She effectuated this fraud by forging several doctor notes regarding her alleged treatment and emailing them to her supervisor,” The Department of Justice said in a statement. “However, employees from the offices of the doctors involved told special agents from the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General that the notes were fake and Boyle had never received treatment there.”

Boyle allegedly forged some notes that had “inaccurate information, including misspellings of the name of the doctor she was allegedly seeing.”

Boyle has been charged with a one count of presenting a forged writing to the United States with the intent to defraud and faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.