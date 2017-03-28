NTSB Finishes Investigation In Flight For Life Crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board has finished its investigation into a medical helicopter crash that killed a pilot and injured two others in 2015.
They found that copter design and pilot error both played a role in the deadly crash.
Pilot Patrick Mahany died. Nurses Matt Bowe and Dave Repsher were both injured.
Repsher barely survived, with burns over 90 percent of his body.
The families have sued the manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters, saying the copter had a malfunction in its tail rotor.
The NTSB believes the pedals were misconfigured before the accident and the copter did not have an alert to let pilots know about the problem.
They also say the pilot did not perform a hover check, which would have let him know about the problems in controlling the helicopter.