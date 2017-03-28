NTSB Finishes Investigation In Flight For Life Crash

March 28, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Airbus Helicopters, Dave Repsher, Flight For Life, Matt Bowe, NTSB, Patrick Mahany

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board has finished its investigation into a medical helicopter crash that killed a pilot and injured two others in 2015.

They found that copter design and pilot error both played a role in the deadly crash.

helicopter frisco crash NTSB Finishes Investigation In Flight For Life Crash

(credit: Lake Dillon Fire)

Pilot Patrick Mahany died. Nurses Matt Bowe and Dave Repsher were both injured.

33 NTSB Finishes Investigation In Flight For Life Crash

Repsher barely survived, with burns over 90 percent of his body.

dave repsher matt bowe NTSB Finishes Investigation In Flight For Life Crash

Dave Repsher, left, and Matt Bowe, right (credit: CBS)

The families have sued the manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters, saying the copter had a malfunction in its tail rotor.

The NTSB believes the pedals were misconfigured before the accident and the copter did not have an alert to let pilots know about the problem.

They also say the pilot did not perform a hover check, which would have let him know about the problems in controlling the helicopter.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia