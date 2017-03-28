Despite Family’s Doubts, Man Admitted To Vandalizing Islamic Center

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Amid speculation from family that the city arrested the wrong person, a judge in Fort Collins set bond for a man accused of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins early Sunday.

Joseph Giaquinto’s bond was set at $7,500. He was arrested after police said he threw rocks and a Bible through windows at the Islamic Center.

Joseph Giaquinto’s father told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he believed the police department could have arrested the wrong person, although in an arrest report obtained by CBS4, Joseph Giaquinto admitted to committing the crime.

“I’m not convinced he did it,” said Micahel Giaquinto, Joseph’s father.

Michael Giaquinto told CBS4 his son served in the Army for eight years, which included deployments to Iraq and Iran. Those deployments could be linked to his recent issues with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“That doesn’t mean that he is going to lash out, and deface icons of other religions,” Michael Giaquinto said.

Police investigated the vandalism with the assistance of finger prints and video surveillance.

“I’ve seen the still (image) from the surveillance video,” Michael Giaquinto said. “(Joseph) doesn’t have a pair of boots like that. He doesn’t have a purple colored hoodie either. I’m not convinced he did this thing.”

One of Joseph Giaquinto’s friends told CBS4 friendships with Giaquinto recently have dissolved.

“The past few months, the Joey I know wasn’t around,” said Nathan Barnette, a friend. “We used to be good friends. He just, for the past two months, was acting weird. He just kind of cut off everyone.”

If bail is met the judge ordered Giaquinto to not set foot on the property of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins.

Giaquinto must also remain 10 yards away from anyone who attends the center, which is located across the street from his residence.

