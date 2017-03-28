Elitch Gardens To Open New Extreme Water Slides: Mega Wedgie

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park announced Tuesday that it will open three new extreme water slides called Mega Wedgie.
Riders will plunge off a six-story tower at up to 40 mph hour on the new slides.
“By the time you rush to the bottom, you’ll understand why this soaking attraction got its name, but we know you’ll be hiking back to the top to ride these bad boys over and over again,” the park said in a statement.
Mega Wedgie is part of a $4 million capital improvement program for the park, and the eighth new attraction introduced in the last six years.
The park opens for the season on April 29, with the Island Kingdom Water Park opening Memorial Day weekend.